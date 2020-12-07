Namibia: Governor Calls for Coordinated GBV Response

7 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Cecilia Iyambo

Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo has called on stakeholders to ensure their efforts are well coordinated in the fight against gender-based violence.

Wakudumo said is saddening for a country with such a small population to have a high spate of violence.

He advised stakeholders to be strategic and ensure they carry out activities that will bring about change in society, adding that if people partake in a march against GBV, they should walk away knowing and understanding the importance of participating in such a march.

"We need to ensure that our activities are well coordinated, and they have a lasting impact. As a task force, we should have a coordinated centre where all our tasks are clearly stated to avoid duplication of activities," said the governor, who was speaking during a recent event marking the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence in the region.

According to Wakudumo, the Liquor Act to be re-visited, noting that alcohol abuse is a contributing factor to the rising cases of GBV.

He further noted that during the Covid-19 lockdown period, cases slightly decreased, but shot up once the lockdown was lifted.

