Angola/Botswana: Angola Crush Botswana At Cosafa

Luanda — The national under-20 football team beat Botswana 4-0 this Sunday in the second round of the Cosafa Cup, taking place in South Africa.

Played at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, for the conclusion of the first round, the goals of the national team were scored by Zine, twice, and Gladilson, also in on two occasions.

Angola lost their opening match 0-1 to Eswatini, so this victory opens up good prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals on the 11th December.

After the dispute this weekend of the Afrocups, the national squad will be joined by players Benarfa (FC Bravos do Maquis), Picas, Pedro and Dos Santos (Petro de Luanda).

In South Africa are Natah, Vicente, Gegê, Afonso, Aladair, Telson, Porfírio, Domingos, Beni, Maestro, Benvindo, Abdul, Bito, Manlele, Gladilson and Zine Salvador.

The team is led by coach Kito Ribeiro, with Mário Catala as assistant, Jorge Tomaz (goalkeeper coach), Sebastião Ngola (scouting), Agostinho Costa (doctor) and Felisberto Direito (physiotherapist).