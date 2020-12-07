Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Appoints Opposition Leader Seif Sharif Hamad As First Vice President of Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, is to be sworn in as Zanzibar's First Vice President following the decision by the opposition party to join the Government of National Unity (GNU).

A statement from the Zanzibar State House on Sunday night said President Hussein Mwinyi has appointed Mr Hamad the Isles' First Vice President. The opposition leader will be sworn in anytime now as the nation also awaits the appointment of two ministers from the opposition.

According to the statement, Hamad's appointment began that same Sunday, December 6, 2020, as announced by the Chief Secretary of Zanzibar, Dr. Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee.

The appointment of the opposition figures to the government is in accordance with the requirements of Article 9 (3) of the Zanzibar Constitution amendment of 2010 which provides that the structure of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will be of National Unity, and the performance of its functions shall be carried out in a manner that ensures the development of unity in the country and democracy.

The nomination came just hours after ACT-Wazalendo Central Committee meeting agreed to take part in the formation of the GNU, to end weeks of uncertainty following the disputed election results in the polls of October 28, 2020.

ACT-Wazalendo rejected the results which gave Mr Hamad 19 per cent of the vote and only four seats in the Zanzibar House of Representatives as 'rigged' in favour of the ruling party, CCM. The opposition did not win any seat of Members of Parliament for the Mainland Parliament.