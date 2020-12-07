Africa: Players With Most Red Cards in the English Premier League

It’s not all been about grace, style and glamour since the dawn of the English Premier League era, with every decent story needing a villain or two.

All hail Duncan Ferguson then, with the hard-as-nails Scottish striker collecting six red cards during his time in the EPL, where he had two spells with Everton either side of a stint with Newcastle.

Always best to be reverential with the 6'4" forward, who began his career with Glasgow Rangers and managed a further two red cards for two bookable offences south of the border.

Roy Keane is predictably up there with five Premier League red cards as a Manchester United player, most notoriously his horror-tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby.

Keane is joined in the line outside the headmaster's office by Joey Barton, who is joined on five EPL red cards by Paul Konchesky, John Hartson and Richard Dunne.

There were another trio of bad boys keeping the match officials busy under the gaze of United boss Sir Alex Ferguson back in the day, too.

Nicky Butt, Andy Cole and Wes Brown were all given four straight red cards during their Premier League careers.

We even have an entrant from the early days of the EPL, with Southampton hot head Francis Benali receiving his marching orders five times in total.

Seeing red: EPL red card records

*Straight red cards, sending offs for two bookable offences shown in brackets.

Duncan Ferguson, 6 (+2)

Roy Keane, 5 (+2)

Joey Barton, 5 (+1)

Paul Konchesky, 5 (+1)

John Hartson, 5 (+1)

Richard Dunne, 4 (+4)

Nicky Butt, 4 (+2)

Andy Cole, 4 (+2)

Wes Brown, 4 (+1)

Francis Benali, 4 (+1)

*Data from transfermarkt, figures correct at the time of writing.

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

