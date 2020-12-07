Zimbabwe's Chinhoi Wins Uganda Pro Open

By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Having started the final day of the 15th Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Professionals Open with a seven-stroke lead, it was always going to take a collapse of gigantic proportions for Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi not to lift the 'Holy Grail' of the Shs100m money-spinning event.

After rounds of 71, 66 and 69, the bubbly Chinhoi was unbelievably 10-under for tournament - scores only comparable to the bigger leagues like Professional Golf Tour (PGA).

His closest challenger - the spirited Phillip Kasozi of Uganda - was three-under for the tournament - whereas the celebrated Deo Akope was two-under.

And with a gallery, in hundreds, swarming the par-72 Kitante course yesterday with some Dutch courage hoping that a Ugandan could spring a surprise, Chinhoi cast any such thoughts quickly out of the window.

Two eagles

He started his round like a house on fire with two eagles; on the par 5, No.1 and the par 5, No.3.

After five holes, the Zimbabwean, who has been in Uganda for over a month adapting to the local conditions and spoke lots of Luganda during his 19th hole speech, was in a league of his own at five-under for the day and 15-under for the tournament.

It didn't change, too much, thereafter even after the afternoon downpour as Chinhoi held firm to finish as winner with a championship course record of 15-under 273 after ending with 67.

"This is my biggest career win," exclaimed the 29-year-old after receiving his two trophies and a cash prize of $5,920 (about Shs21.8m) from Safari Tour's Patrick Obath, local golf boss Moses Matsiko, Uganda Breweries chief Alvin Mbugua and NCS representative Mark Ssali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, I just told myself, I am not going to change anything. I stroked it well and got sweet eagles early on," he said.

Chinhoi's win is no flash in the pan considering he is the leader of the regional 2020/21 Safari Tour after victory at Royal Nairobi Club and a second-place finish from Sigona Club recently.

Good consolation

Uganda's consolation was delivered by the poster boy of the local game - Akope - who rolled back the years and exhibited admirable mental fortitude to consistently stay and claim the second spot with an above average aggregate of five-under 283.

The other Ugandan in the top 10 Kasozi consolidated the fifth position. His reputation remained intact with one-under 287 despite struggling with two-over on the decisive day.