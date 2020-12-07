Uganda: Govt to Change National Plan As Covid-19 Spreads

The government has said they have had to review the National Development Plan programmes as the country struggles to control the spread of Coronavirus and learning to live with it.

Mr Ivan Lule, the National Planning Authority executive board member, said following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, public sector priorities deviated because there was a revenue fall, disruption in grants and loans as expenditure moved from investment to survival.

As a result, the economic growth earlier estimated at 6.2 per cent dropped to 3.1 per cent.

"There is an immediate negative effect on the path towards transformation. However, in the medium to long term, reorganisation based on lessons, new opportunities and replanning should lead us back on course," Mr Lule said at the eighth visionaries award ceremony held last Thursday at Serena Kampala Hotel.

The Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) and National Drug Authority (NDA) were some of the government agencies picked as the best skilling and health quality assurance bodies of the year, respectively.

Mr Patrick Byakatonda, the DIT director, said they are ensuring that every citizen is skilled to meet vision 2040 while the NDA secretary, Dr David Nahamya, said they have improved access to human and veterinary healthcare services.

Although Covid-19 has presented challenges, Mr Lule asked the business communities and government agencies to utilise the opportunities that come with them.

Vice President Edward Ssekandi who was the chief guest said recognising people's work inspires them to even do better in the provision of service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, was also recognised as the best personality of the year among other private and government agencies for their exceptional service.

The day's theme centred on celebrating the dynamic leadership and strengthening the fundamentals of the economy to realise the Uganda Vision 2040.

Election challenge

At the onset of the election campaigns, the Electoral Commission (EC) issued guidelines in line with measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines banned physical rallies and restricted town hall meetings to 70 people. This number was recently revised to 200 people per meeting.

The presidential and other candidates seeking political office at various levels are expected to observe them throughout the election period with maximum compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health.

As the presidential candidates traverse the country selling their agenda to voters, a disturbing trend has emerged where some candidates or their agents are addressing large crowds in blatant violation of set guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the rallies are spontaneous, with members of the public following candidates travelling across their locality. (See related story on Page 32; Daily Monitor Monday December 07, 2020)

pahimbisibwe@ug.nationmedia.com