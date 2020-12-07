Rwanda: Update Covid-19 06 December 2020

7 December 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Forty-five (45) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1974 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to six thousand, one hundred, and twenty-nine (6129). To date, five thousand, five hundred, and ninety-six (5696) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is three hundred and eighty-two (382) and fifty-one (51) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (16), Musanze (21), Rusizi (3), Nyagatare (2), Rubavu (2), and Muhanga (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Read the original article on WHO.

