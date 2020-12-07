Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Hunts for Tavarwisa, Shumba Replacements

Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro has started the hunt for suitable candidates to replace striker Allen Tavarwisa and goalkeeper Talbert Shumba who have left the Premiership football club.

Both players have been with the Lowveld side on loan from Air Force of Zimbabwe side Chapungu United.

Tavarwisa has been part of Mangwiro's side for the past season but his loan spell runs out at the end of this month.

He will be joining the Central Region Division One outfit Chapungu United.

Shumba, on the other hand, has left to join Zambian giants Nkana.

The Warriors goalkeeper was set to play for Triangle for the forfeited 2020 season and return to Chapungu at the end of this month.

But, he has left before he could even kick a ball in the colours of the sugar producing outfit after Covid-19 washed away the 2020 season.

Mangwiro said it was unfortunate the 2020 season had to be cancelled due to the pandemic but reckons he is already looking into the future without the duo.

"We have started training as a group after a lengthy period without training as a team," said Mangwiro.

"As football people, what we always wish for is to have football being played everywhere, so I am happy.

"But, I no longer have a full complement of the squad I had before we went for the long Covid-19 break.

"Allen (Tavarwisa) has been on loan from Chapungu up to December 31 this year so he is returning to his parent club.

"Goalkeeper Talbert (Shumba) has also left to join Zambia team Nkana. In any case, he was on loan from Chapungu as well and was supposed to return there or we were going to rehire him.

"We need to replace those players as a matter of urgency. We are yet to find any replacements for the two so we keep on hunting for their replacements."

Besides, Mangwiro's side had been left depleted after the team was raided in the pre-season before the proclamation of the lockdown in March.

Defensive pillars Donald Dzvinyai and Kudzai Chigwida have both left the club with the former joining FC Platinum while the latter is now with Ngezi Platinum.

The Mhondoro team have also snatched Anelka Chivandire, Nyasha Chintuli and goalkeeper Marion Chang from the Lowveld team.

Ralph Kawondera, Mangwiro's best player in the 2019 season has also left to join FC Platinum.

But Mangwiro believes the business move to sell players won't really affect his club's ambition since he can always groom other youngsters to fill the void left by the veterans.