Zimbabwe: Zim Karatekas Seek Funds

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN karatekas Sneider Adam and Moses Mutende are running against time to raise funds for the 11th edition of the Japanese Ambassador's Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia, in a fortnight.

The duo is the country's representative in the World Kiaido Federation and are set to take part in this event which has been rescheduled for December 12 and 13.

Initially the tournament was supposed to have been staged in March but because of the coronavius-induced nationwide lockdown it was postponed to next year but Zambia managed to open their sporting activities earlier and have settled for the December dates.

Adam, a former African Champion in kyokushin and multiple award winning karateka who was appointed as the International Sports Organisation National Co-ordinator, appealed for support from the corporates as they are running out of time.

"We were supposed to attend the annual Japanese Ambassador's Karate Championships back in March but the event was cancelled indefinitely. As invitees, we thought it was rescheduled to next year but Zambia saw it fit to hold it this year in December.

"It is a challenge for us to raise the required funds, especially in these lockdown times and we are seeking help from the corporates so that we go and represent the country. Our challenge is mainly transport and accommodation.

"We look forward to leave the country on December 10 and take part in the tournament on December 12 and 13" said Adam.

The athletes said they will not disappoint as they have been training at home like anyone else during the lockdown and believe they will do the nation proud.

"We never rested as we had some home training schedules throughout the nationwide lockdown. We will be at a disadvantage as some of our opponents have been assessing gyms for some time but we will base on experience and we are going to up our preparations from now on," Adam said.