Namibia: Moody's Downgrade Dashes Shiimi Debt-Funding Hopes

MINISTER of finance's debt-driven budget journey has been soiled by Moody's Rating last week, which deems Namibia's long-term borrowing facilities as quite risky.

Moody's Rating downgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Government of Namibia to Ba3 on Friday, their website shows.

Moreover, the agency indicated that expectations have not improved either, as it maintained the country's negative economic outlook.

Namibian central government debts stood at N$119,8 billion by October and the Ministry of Finance hopes to push it to N$134,4 billion next year and reach N$156,7 billion by March 2024, according to a Capricorn Asset Management analysis.

With Moody's downgrade, the central bank has to appease investors with high interest rates, as the country is deemed risky and could face repayment problems.

Moody's rating addresses the issuer's (Namibia) ability to generate sufficient revenue to service the country's financial obligation (debts), and its willingness to pay.

Obligations rated Ba3 are deemed to be speculative and subject to substantial credit risk before the country is deemed too speculative to lend - demanding high interest.

According to Moody's Rating, the increase in the country debt is driven by the primary deficit and interest costs, both representing a drag on debt dynamics over the coming five years, while growth will provide only a moderate offset starting next year.

Interest costs are set to peak at around 6% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and the foreign currency share at around 1% over the forecast period, leaving debt affordability at a moderate level while the interest rate remains lower than nominal growth. The agency said on 30 November a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the government of Namibia. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic, fiscal and financial strength, which have all materially weakened.

"The issuer's susceptibility to event risk has remained unchanged," the committee concluded.

Conversely, indications that Namibia's liquidity risks increase, as its capacity to source financing for its very large funding needs at moderate costs erode, would likely lead to a downgrade.

Moody's, however, indicated that the country's large public pension fund provides it some level of confidence in the ability of the government to continue to meet its liabilities "should it be unable to access the international capital market and/or to draw from new credit lines from development partners".

Finance minister Ipumbu Shiimi, during his mid-year budget review in October, envisaged fiscal consolidation and structural reforms to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4,1% of GDP by 2023/24, based on a mix of expenditure restraint and revenue generation.

Meanwhile, the Moody's assessment shows that the country's gross borrowing requirements are very high, with high and increasing reliance on short-term financing, which could expose central government liquidity risk-generating to pay out maturing treasury bills.

Namibia's gross borrowing requirements will rise to about 38% of GDP in 2021 (from 30% this year and an average of 15-20% over the past five years) before declining slightly in the following years.

The increase in 2021 is driven by the widening of the fiscal deficit as well as the amortisation of the US$500 million eurobond maturing in November 2021, which amounts to 5% of GDP.

Moody's expects Namibia to finance most of its borrowing requirements domestically while additional external funding from the official sector will help meet the higher borrowing requirements.

The agency warned that the higher short-term financing reliance leaves Namibia vulnerable if and when interest rates rise, either through monetary policy tightening or a widening in spreads.

Moody's analyses also expanded that "implementation of the government's improved tax administration and increased tax revenue generation will invariably prove challenging in a low growth environment".

As a result, Namibia's liquidity risk (ability to generate revenue) increase, as its capacity to source financing for its very large funding needs at moderate costs erodes, "would likely lead to a downgrade".

Moreover, an increasing likelihood that the debt burden will continue to rise markedly faster and higher than Moody's projections would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

Given the prominence of agriculture in the economy and reliance on rainfall to drive irrigation, recurring droughts and unpredictable rain patterns can have a significant negative impact on the expected agriculture output, while social considerations are also material to the rating - high income inequality and high levels of unemployment hamper competitiveness and have the potential to fuel social discontent.

Moody's indicated that they would likely change the outlook to stable if there were signs that growth in the medium term is strengthening.

Stronger growth would in turn be supportive of rebuilding fiscal buffers and bolstering foreign exchange reserves, which would enhance Namibia's capacity to absorb shocks.

Email: [email protected]