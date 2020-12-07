Namibia Puts 170 Jumbos On Sale

NAMIBIA is offering 170 elephants for sale due to the increase of the animals' population and drought.

The elephants are from the Omatjete area, Kamanjab commercial farming area, Grootfontein-Kavango Cattle Ranch area and Grootfontein-Tsumkwe area.

An advertisement by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said an increase in incidents of human-elephant conflict motivated the sale.

The elephants will be auctioned to anyone in Namibia or abroad who can meet certain strict criteria, which include quarantine facilities and a game-proof fence certificate for the property where the elephants will be kept.

The ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, on Friday told The Namibian: "Selling the elephants is a necessity as their population is growing and therefore causing conflict for resources with the human population that is also growing."

Muyunda said: "If we just watch the elephant population grow and not do anything about it will cause more harm than good as they will run out of food and die of starvation." Foreign buyers must also provide proof that conservation authorities in their countries will permit them to export elephants to their countries.

