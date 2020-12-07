Namibia: Nyc Election Tainted By Factionalism Claims

THE National Youth Council general assembly is set to conclude today amid claims of unfair moves to make presidential assistant Sharonice Busch the new executive director.

The NYC, which is set up to groom young leaders, has for years been led by Swapo youth leaders, despite being an organisation that represents diverse youth organisations such as opposition political parties.

According to the agenda, voting is set to take place today between 14h00 and 17h00 at Reinfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

It now appears that another ruling party's young person is set to head the organisation after Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary, Efraim Nekongo organised a side-line meeting on Saturday to push for Busch as NYC executive chairperson.

Speaking to The Namibian on Saturday, Nekongo said he only attended the NYC assembly proceedings for the official opening.

"I was only there for the official opening. Ask those who told you to give you more information. No further comment," he said.

Swapo youth league is pushing for Busch to be the only candidate for the organisation's top position.

"So far the assembly is going well but there is still more to be done. I, however, didn't moderate the panel discussion as said earlier," Sharonice told The Namibian on Saturday but refused to answer questions regarding the sideline meeting.

"We are informed that there are some dark forces working round the clock to ensure that the Swapo candidate stands unopposed by all means necessary," a source told The Namibian.

Sources told The Namibian that Busch's opponent, Ndahafa Hapulile, was advised by the party to pull back her candidacy or risk having her membership suspended.

"I am in a session, I can't answer questions right now. I will get back to you," Hapulile told The Namibian yesterday.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said considering that NYC is a government-supported organisation through taxpayer's money, it is imperative that any sort of influence should not be tolerated.

"It is unfortunate to push people into positions simply because they are affiliated to a political party or high up in the ranks. Let's stop castigating each other and appoint people on merit. This is how institutions are destroyed as the effectiveness and delivery becomes compromised," he said.

Kamwanyah said youth organisations should be in the hands of the young ones.

"However, some young people are partly to be blamed because they let the elders dominate agendas at events meant for the youth," he said.

"We need to trust our youth. Elders must stay away from these events, they can advise from far. Interference should cease," said Kamwanyah.

State House officials, politicians and Swapo leaders dominated the list of speakers at the general assembly. President Hage Geingob delivered the keynote address. Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua gave a welcome speech followed by a statement from NYC chairperson Elwin Gariseb.

Swapo member of parliament Mandela Kapere, minister of sports, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero and minister of gender equality and child welfare, Doreen Sioka, also delivered statements.