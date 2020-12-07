Namibia: Nyc Election Tainted By Factionalism Claims

7 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Timo Shihepo

THE National Youth Council general assembly is set to conclude today amid claims of unfair moves to make presidential assistant Sharonice Busch the new executive director.

The NYC, which is set up to groom young leaders, has for years been led by Swapo youth leaders, despite being an organisation that represents diverse youth organisations such as opposition political parties.

According to the agenda, voting is set to take place today between 14h00 and 17h00 at Reinfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

It now appears that another ruling party's young person is set to head the organisation after Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary, Efraim Nekongo organised a side-line meeting on Saturday to push for Busch as NYC executive chairperson.

Speaking to The Namibian on Saturday, Nekongo said he only attended the NYC assembly proceedings for the official opening.

"I was only there for the official opening. Ask those who told you to give you more information. No further comment," he said.

Swapo youth league is pushing for Busch to be the only candidate for the organisation's top position.

"So far the assembly is going well but there is still more to be done. I, however, didn't moderate the panel discussion as said earlier," Sharonice told The Namibian on Saturday but refused to answer questions regarding the sideline meeting.

"We are informed that there are some dark forces working round the clock to ensure that the Swapo candidate stands unopposed by all means necessary," a source told The Namibian.

Sources told The Namibian that Busch's opponent, Ndahafa Hapulile, was advised by the party to pull back her candidacy or risk having her membership suspended.

"I am in a session, I can't answer questions right now. I will get back to you," Hapulile told The Namibian yesterday.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said considering that NYC is a government-supported organisation through taxpayer's money, it is imperative that any sort of influence should not be tolerated.

"It is unfortunate to push people into positions simply because they are affiliated to a political party or high up in the ranks. Let's stop castigating each other and appoint people on merit. This is how institutions are destroyed as the effectiveness and delivery becomes compromised," he said.

Kamwanyah said youth organisations should be in the hands of the young ones.

"However, some young people are partly to be blamed because they let the elders dominate agendas at events meant for the youth," he said.

"We need to trust our youth. Elders must stay away from these events, they can advise from far. Interference should cease," said Kamwanyah.

State House officials, politicians and Swapo leaders dominated the list of speakers at the general assembly. President Hage Geingob delivered the keynote address. Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua gave a welcome speech followed by a statement from NYC chairperson Elwin Gariseb.

Swapo member of parliament Mandela Kapere, minister of sports, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero and minister of gender equality and child welfare, Doreen Sioka, also delivered statements.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.