Namibia: Youth Calls On Amupanda to Walk the Talk On Land

7 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

NEW Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda has been urged to deliver on his promises of speedy servicing and allocation of land for housing in the capital city.

The Amupanda-led coalition council, which was sworn in last week, has also been asked to revoke the Squatter Proclamation which has been used by authorities to demolish people's shacks over the years.

In a statement issued last week, Bebe /Huseb, the chairman of the Damara King's Council Youth Wing asked Amupanda to "help accelerate our dream of owning urban and rural land in the great Khomas region".

/Huseb said the new Windhoek council which is now controlled by the opposition should also discontinue auctioning houses of people who owe the municipality and stop the demolition of shacks.

"We call for the fast forward of land allocation in Windhoek and rural areas, fair tender allocation in Windhoek not based on tribal or political affiliation," /Huseb said.

Amupanda in his capacity as the leader of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement took the government to court earlier this year over its failure to service about 200 000 urban plots countrywide from 2016 to 2019.

The government and AR entered an agreement in 2015 to service about 200 000 plots in urban areas countrywide under the massive urban land servicing programme. However, by 2018, fewer than 30 000 plots had been serviced under this programme.

AR pulled out of the programme in 2016 after minimal progress had been made to achieving the targets.

The AR movement also has an ongoing case against the government in which the movement is asking the High Court to declare the Squatters Proclamation of 1985 unconstitutional.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah, however, does not expect Amupanda and his coalition council to solve Windhoek's land and housing needs overnight.

Kamwanya said the Amupanda-led council will also be faced with the reality of a lack of resources and that issues such as the servicing of land and housing will take longer to realise than the "five years they will be in office".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.