Namibia: Youth Calls On Amupanda to Walk the Talk On Land

NEW Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda has been urged to deliver on his promises of speedy servicing and allocation of land for housing in the capital city.

The Amupanda-led coalition council, which was sworn in last week, has also been asked to revoke the Squatter Proclamation which has been used by authorities to demolish people's shacks over the years.

In a statement issued last week, Bebe /Huseb, the chairman of the Damara King's Council Youth Wing asked Amupanda to "help accelerate our dream of owning urban and rural land in the great Khomas region".

/Huseb said the new Windhoek council which is now controlled by the opposition should also discontinue auctioning houses of people who owe the municipality and stop the demolition of shacks.

"We call for the fast forward of land allocation in Windhoek and rural areas, fair tender allocation in Windhoek not based on tribal or political affiliation," /Huseb said.

Amupanda in his capacity as the leader of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement took the government to court earlier this year over its failure to service about 200 000 urban plots countrywide from 2016 to 2019.

The government and AR entered an agreement in 2015 to service about 200 000 plots in urban areas countrywide under the massive urban land servicing programme. However, by 2018, fewer than 30 000 plots had been serviced under this programme.

AR pulled out of the programme in 2016 after minimal progress had been made to achieving the targets.

The AR movement also has an ongoing case against the government in which the movement is asking the High Court to declare the Squatters Proclamation of 1985 unconstitutional.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah, however, does not expect Amupanda and his coalition council to solve Windhoek's land and housing needs overnight.

Kamwanya said the Amupanda-led council will also be faced with the reality of a lack of resources and that issues such as the servicing of land and housing will take longer to realise than the "five years they will be in office".