Ghana: Long Queues As Ghana Voters Troop to Polling Stations Before Dawn

Voters in Ghana poured in to polling stations as early as 2am on Monday, creating long queues, as citizens prepared vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

More than 17 million people are expected to cast their ballots during the 10-hour period to elect a new president and 275 parliamentarians.

Polls will be closed at 1700 hours GMT unless there are extensions due to technical reasons.

Twelve Presidential candidates are contesting, but the major contenders are incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some 914 candidates are battling it out for 275 parliamentary seats.

2020 presidential candidates

1. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 76, NPP

2. John Dramani Mahama, 61, NDC

3. Christian Kwabena Andrews, 55, GUM

4. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, 54, CPP

5. Akua Donkor, 65, GFP

6. Henry Herbert Lartey, 66, GCPP

7. Hassan Ayariga, 48, APC

8. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, 49, LPG

9. David Asibi Apasera, 58, PNC

10. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, 51, PPP

11. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, 72, NDP

12. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, 64, Independent Candidate

Past presidential election winners

1. 1960: Kwame Nkrumah, Convention People's Party

2. 1992: Jerry Rawlings, Progressive Alliance

3. 1996: Jerry Rawlings, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

4. 2000: John Kufuor, New Patriotic Party (NPP)

5. 2004: John Kufuor, New Patriotic Party (NPP).

6. 2008: John Atta Mills, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

7. 2012: John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC),

8. 2016: Nana Akufo-Addo, New Patriotic Party (NPP)