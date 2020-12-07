Ghana: Long Queues As Ghana Voters Troop to Polling Stations Before Dawn

7 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

Voters in Ghana poured in to polling stations as early as 2am on Monday, creating long queues, as citizens prepared vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

More than 17 million people are expected to cast their ballots during the 10-hour period to elect a new president and 275 parliamentarians.

Polls will be closed at 1700 hours GMT unless there are extensions due to technical reasons.

Twelve Presidential candidates are contesting, but the major contenders are incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some 914 candidates are battling it out for 275 parliamentary seats.

2020 presidential candidates

1. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 76, NPP

2. John Dramani Mahama, 61, NDC

3. Christian Kwabena Andrews, 55, GUM

4. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, 54, CPP

5. Akua Donkor, 65, GFP

6. Henry Herbert Lartey, 66, GCPP

7. Hassan Ayariga, 48, APC

8. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, 49, LPG

9. David Asibi Apasera, 58, PNC

10. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, 51, PPP

11. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, 72, NDP

12. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, 64, Independent Candidate

Past presidential election winners

1. 1960: Kwame Nkrumah, Convention People's Party

2. 1992: Jerry Rawlings, Progressive Alliance

3. 1996: Jerry Rawlings, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

4. 2000: John Kufuor, New Patriotic Party (NPP)

5. 2004: John Kufuor, New Patriotic Party (NPP).

6. 2008: John Atta Mills, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

7. 2012: John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC),

8. 2016: Nana Akufo-Addo, New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.