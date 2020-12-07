Kenya: Nairobi Low-Income Homes Pay More for Piece of Meat

The price of beef in Nairobi's low-income estates rose by nearly 10 per cent in October on higher costs associated with heightened hygiene protocols at abattoirs due to Covid-19 restrictions that also slowed down supply.

This was mainly in a bid by operators to comply with the Health ministry guidelines and increased cost of remaining open. Lean supplies also meant consumers hard-hit for cash would still have to part with more to put the delicacy on the tables.

A survey conducted by IMPACT Initiatives, Oxfam, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, the Kenya Red Cross, Wangu Kanja Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) shows that the price of a kilogramme of meat rose from Sh400 in September to Sh440 in October.

"The median price of mutton and beef was reportedly Sh520 and Sh440 (October), which was an increase from Sh500 and Sh400 in September respectively," the survey found.

The study, which was carried out between October 27 and 29, was conducted in Gatina, Gitare-Marigo, Kibera, Korogocho, Kayole, Lunga Lunga, Majengo, Mathare, Mukuru and Soweto.

Similarly, the median cost of plastic buckets increased from Sh170 to Sh200 in the same period. This is as other non-food items remained unchanged.

"The average reported number of days needed to restock most of the non-food items remained the same (one day on average), except for charcoal (three days on average, up from two days), firewood (two days on average, down from three days) and sanitary pads (two days on average up from one day)," the survey said. Most common challenges faced by local communities in assessing markets including low purchasing power (99 percent), items are too expensive (seven percent), fear of contracting the Covid-19 (six percent) and lack of basic items (one percent).

"During the fourth round, 86 percent of the retailers up from 75 percent in August reported decreased demand of items," it adds.

Businesses that closed doors jumped to 4, 965 from 3,335 during the period highlighting the debilitating effects of the coronavirus that has thinned earnings for many companies.

