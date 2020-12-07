Kenya: Matatu Operators Challenge Joho's New Covid-19 Directive

Mombasa County has ordered over 5,000 public service vehicles operating in its territory to start using thermo guns to screen passengers in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Owners are also required to fumigate the PSVs and provide sanitisers to check the spread of Covid-19 which has killed more than 100 people and infected over 7,300 others in the county.

Positivity rate

The coronavirus positivity rate stands at 15.6 per cent in Mombasa.

Public chief health officer Pauline Oginga said all PSVs operating in Mombasa must strictly comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

"All vehicles should be fumigated and should have a fumigation certificate. They must have sanitisers, a thermo gun; ensure all stages have hand washing facilities and all passengers and matatu crews are also advised to wear masks properly," said Ms Oginga in a statement.

Ms Oginga said fumigation will be done at the Tononoka grounds under the supervision of public health officers.

From December 9, a multi-agency team will carry out random inspection of all vehicles and offices.

Fumigation charges will be Sh2,000 for buses, minibuses Sh1,500 and Sh1,000 for 14-seater matatus.

"Those flouting the rules will face the law," she warned.

However, Matatu Owners Association said they were not consulted or involved in the new decision.

"Thermo guns are for long-distance travel as we had agreed in our committee at the start of the pandemic. It is impractical for short distance matatus," MOA Coast coordinator Salim Mbarak said.

"The cheapest thermo gun is around Sh3,000 which is costly. Also, how will we take temperatures of short-distance travellers, for instance, a passenger from Mikindani to Bangladesh? They should have informed all SACCOs for deliberations."

Mr Mbarak urged the Hassan Joho-led county to concentrate on hotspot areas like the Likoni and Mtongwe ferry channels, saying the devolved unit has failed to ensure the protocols are adhered to there.