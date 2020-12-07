Tanzania: Why East African Court Wants More Financial Freedom

Arusha — The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) wants financial autonomy to enable it to execute its duties efficiently.

This will also make the judicial organ of the East African Community (EAC) wholly responsible for its financial affairs now vested on the Secretariat.

"Autonomy is crucial. It will give the court financial muscle to carry its activities independently on a day to day basis," said the outgoing President of the Court Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja.

He told reporters in a webinar press conference that failure to manage its finances independently compromised the EACJ status as a judicial organ.

He said a bill to that effect has been prepared for tabling before the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala). He could not elaborate on the status of the bill.

He proposed, if necessary, the Treaty that established the EAC should be amended to give autonomy not only to the regional Court but also Eala.

EACJ is one of the three substantive organs of the EAC tasked to ensure adherence to law in the interpretation and compliance of the EAC Treaty.

While the Court has jurisdiction over the interpretation and application of the Treaty, its decisions on the same have precedence over decisions of national courts on a similar matter.

Until now most of the finances of the EAC and its organs and institutions are overseen by the Secretariat, a powerful executive organ of the Community.

It is at the Arusha-based Secretariat that funds from the partner states and the development partners are channelled to for disbursement to the organs.

Dr. Ugirashebuja said one of the challenges facing the Court was budget constraint because the annual funds allocation was inadequate to cater for its activities.

"Do you think the budget is enough? We don't have enough budget. It is only about $ 4million annually," he said during the media brief.

Achievements of the Court include establishment of sub-registries in the capitals of the six partner states. This has enabled litigants to file cases there without travelling to Arusha.

"From the sub-registries, cases can be filed electronically. You can as well file from your own office. But you can still file physically," he pointed out.

He noted, however, that EACJ so far has no legal aid to support the litigants who cannot afford the fees but confirmed the matter would be sorted out soon.

"We are discussing this with the East African Law Society (EALS) to resolve this.," he said, calling on the EAC partner states to remit expenditure funds in time.

A decision to grant financial and administrative autonomy to EACJ and Eala was made by the EAC Heads of State way back in 2016.

However, the exercise has not yet been finalized as directed by the regional leaders and approved by the EAC Council of Ministers for implementation.