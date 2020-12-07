Zimbabwe: Army Evictions Spark Uproar

6 December 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Silas Nkala

A government minister has queried attempts by the Zimbabwe National Army to evict villagers living adjacent to Llewellyn barracks in Umguza district, saying soldiers and locals must live harmoniously with each other.

Over 105 villagers, who were settled in the area in 2000, said they were on November 21 given a seven-day ultimatum to leave their homes by soldiers using loud hailers.

But villagers represented by Sengweni and Sons law firm filed an urgent High Court chamber application seeking an order barring the soldiers from evicting them.

The High Court last week ruled in their favour.

Following the court ruling, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo held a meeting with the villagers where he pleaded with both parties to exercise restraint.

"We get embarrassed that the government resettled people in 2000, a new law was enacted in 2017 and people are told they are illegal settlers and their homes must be demolished," Moyo said.

"What kind of administration is that?

'We are one. The people and government are one. So the army and the people are one.

"You must live in harmony with these camps.

"It is good for you now to call each other to plan on where you will celebrate Christmas together."

Moyo, who brought together stakeholders such as the Lands ministry, the army, president's office and police, said the evictions were being conducted without his knowledge despite him being the Zanu PF Matabeleland North chairman.

"I called the Bulawayo police because this area is under Bulawayo province's policing," he said.

"I told them that they were the ones who were telling people that they must vacate without my knowledge.

"They said they were given an order and I asked them where they got the order without me giving them.

"Whether you like it or not, I am the father of Matabeleland North, both in the party and government.

"It's me who calls the shots here. I am the eyes of the president, whether you like it or not.

"People are evicted without me the father of the province knowing, what does that mean?

"I will not allow that during the rainy season when you start your plans.

"People are busy and are being given inputs to farm and you plan to evict them?"

Moyo said other stakeholders such as the president's office and the district development coordinator, who chairs the district lands committee, and the Lands ministry were also in the dark about the evictions.

"So go and stay at your homes, start planting and do not have headaches," he told the villagers.

"The responsibility is with the Lands ministry, army, police, president's office and my office to identify who is living in the military radius.

"But before they do that, I want the statutory instrument in question to be brought so that I see it and also show you."

The military is saying villagers are not supposed to live within a two-kilometre radius of barracks, but Moyo wants alternative land for the victims to be identified first before they are moved.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.