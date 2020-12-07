South Africa: Privacy in the Pandemic - the (Mostly) Untold Story of Digital Contact Tracing in SA

analysis

Many people have been concerned about personal information collection and privacy when it comes to the Covid Alert application and the WhatsApp-based Covid Connect. However, South Africa's health officials took the privacy concerns seriously and worked hard to find responses that would help fight Covid-19 without risking people's personal data.

On Friday, 4 December, Maverick Citizen and Section27 hosted a webinar on assessing South Africa's approaches to privacy in Covid-19 digital contact tracing. The webinar also launched a new report on the subject.

Moderated by Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, the discussion brought together privacy advocates Murray Hunter (Media Policy and Democracy Project), Avani Singh (Applied Law and Technology Advisory) and the National Department of Health's Gaurang Tanna for a debate about the role of digital contact tracing in South Africa's Covid-19 response, and what lessons we can learn for the next crisis.

The race to develop digital tools to fight the spread of Covid-19 has sparked privacy concerns across the world. Many feared the global pandemic would result in emergency measures that would outlast the emergency and that digital contact tracing would become a tool for mass surveillance.

Tanna says that to combat Covid-19 and break the...