South Africa: Respected Academic and MP Belinda Bozzoli Dies After Illness

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

On Saturday 5 December, the Democratic Alliance announced the death of MP and party member Belinda Bozzoli, who also wore the hat of an academic, author and sociologist.

Democratic Alliance MP Belinda Bozzoli was described as "an illustrious academic and strategic leader" by her former employer Wits University after her death was announced by the DA on Saturday.

Before she became an MP and shadow minister for higher education and training Bozzoli was an academic, who, said Wits, contributed immensely to the prestige and reputation of the university.

"She was instrumental in the establishment of six 21st century research institutes at Wits," the university said.

Bozzoli began her career in the Faculty of Humanities and ascended to the position of head of the Department of Sociology in the late 1990s before leading the School of Social Sciences from 2001 to 2003.

She completed her Bachelor of Arts and honours degrees at Wits and then studied for her masters and PhD at the University of Sussex. She was an Associate Fellow at Yale University from 1978 to 1979.

"She was active and collaborated with colleagues on many papers and projects. Her last years at the school were held concurrently with the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.