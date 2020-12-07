South Africa: Respected Academic and MP Belinda Bozzoli Dies After Illness

analysis

On Saturday 5 December, the Democratic Alliance announced the death of MP and party member Belinda Bozzoli, who also wore the hat of an academic, author and sociologist.

Democratic Alliance MP Belinda Bozzoli was described as "an illustrious academic and strategic leader" by her former employer Wits University after her death was announced by the DA on Saturday.

Before she became an MP and shadow minister for higher education and training Bozzoli was an academic, who, said Wits, contributed immensely to the prestige and reputation of the university.

"She was instrumental in the establishment of six 21st century research institutes at Wits," the university said.

Bozzoli began her career in the Faculty of Humanities and ascended to the position of head of the Department of Sociology in the late 1990s before leading the School of Social Sciences from 2001 to 2003.

She completed her Bachelor of Arts and honours degrees at Wits and then studied for her masters and PhD at the University of Sussex. She was an Associate Fellow at Yale University from 1978 to 1979.

"She was active and collaborated with colleagues on many papers and projects. Her last years at the school were held concurrently with the...