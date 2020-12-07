Zimbabwe - Millions Now Denied a Right to Education

analysis

The education sector in Zimbabwe has been rapidly deteriorating, yet the government is unmoved. This year, because of Covid-19 and striking teachers, most learners have had no teaching at all. Inequalities in education have widened and education is becoming a luxury most people can't afford. What will happen to Zimbabwe's children?

In January 2020, teachers in Zimbabwe did not go back to work when schools opened. They said they were incapacitated, they did not have transport money to go to and from work and they did not have any money to buy meals to eat at work. They also said they could not afford to clothe themselves for work.

Not only that, teachers explained that with their meagre salaries, they could not afford to pay school fees for their own children at the same schools they taught at. They said they could not afford to buy uniforms, school shoes, stationery, textbooks and lunches for their school-going children. They also lamented about how they could no longer afford to pay domestic workers to look after their children while they were at work.

There were endless negotiations between the several teachers' unions in the country but despite the back and forth, teachers...