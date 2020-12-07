Kenya: Donors Keep Off Isiolo Youth Project Over Wrangles By Leaders

Nearly two months after the launch of a youth innovation centre in Isiolo town, a number of donors have developed cold feet, delaying its operationalisation.

The facility is intended to harness youth talents for economic and social empowerment.

But it is the immediate negative comments and politicking by a section of the leaders and some youths that irked development partners who have since the October 18 launch remained "reluctant" to get involved for fear of facing hostilities in the future. This will adversely affect the implementation of the project.

The youth centre was established through a partnership between the Isiolo County government, Kenya School of Government (KSG) and other development partners.

KSG head of youth programmes Peter Quest said the negative reactions from leaders depicted Isiolo as hostile county, putting off some of the partners and hence derailing the full operationalisation of the facility which is expected address unemployment challenge among the youth.

Negative energy

"There has been a lot of negative energy and politicking over the centre which has made some donors keep off," said Mr Quest after a five-day training of 30 youths on entrepreneurship at the centre.

While asking all the leaders to support the project, the official said the centre has already been equipped and that the process to develop programmes on art, film and theatre is underway.

Aware that continued politicking could halt the ambitious project, Education Chief Administrative Secretary Mumina Bonaya promised to engage the donors in order to ensure the smooth running of the facility.

Accompanied by former Woman Rep Tiya Galgalo, the CAS asked youths to take advantage of the scholarship and refrain from being misled by some leaders that the facility is not beneficial to them.

Ms Bonaya said the centre will ensure that young people are fully engaged and informed of government opportunities so as to ensure they do not join terror groups or indulgence in drug and substance abuse.

Woman rep castigated

The leaders took a swipe at Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa for opposing the project over concerns that its establishment at a private building in the populous town was ill-informed and not sustainable and that it should be relocated to a spacious area where the "environment is conducive" for learning.

"I am convinced that the facility is a game-changer for youths and it is unfortunate that some leaders are opposing it. Every journey has the first step and the facility could be moved elsewhere later," Ms Bonaya said during a visit at the centre.

"Are you telling us that until we get the space, our youths should continue to suffer?" she asked.

Ms Galgalo asked the youth to work together and refrain from being used by politicians to fight each other and propagate tribalism.

She said continued politicking by some leaders is delaying development and asked residents to elect development conscious leaders in the 2022 general election.

"Work together and ensure no one is left out. Uplift each other and do not be used to cause mayhem and propagate tribalism," Ms Galgalo appealed to the youths.

The centre has an ICT cyberspace with a computer lab for capacity building to assist youths participate in governance and leadership forums.

The leaders challenged youths to put politicians opposing the project to task and ask them what programmes they have initiated to support young people.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti said his administration will continue engaging the youth productively to minimise negative vices such as radicalisation, unemployment and drug abuse.

