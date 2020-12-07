Nigeria: Working Visit to Nigeria a Success

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has concluded a successful working visit to Nigeria.

The Minister visited the West African country to meet with his Nigerian counterpart, Chief Timipre Sylva - Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in Abuja.

"This was an important and successful visit that will impact positively on investment between our countries, and also assist our government's commitment to ensure security of energy in South Africa," said the Minister in a statement on Saturday.

The visit sought to take advantage of, and strengthen the human and political and economic relationships between the two countries.

This as the South African government recognises the significance of the relationship it has with Nigeria and the potential impact it could bear on the advancement of the two countries respectively, and on the continent as a whole.

"Among the concrete expressions of the relationship is the need for both countries to trade and to invest in each other's economies, by tapping into their existing capacities and capabilities. Consequently, discussions focused on the oil and gas sectors and the extent to which these can benefit South Africa and Nigeria. Already, Nigeria is a substantial supplier of crude oil to South Africa," said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Mantashe also paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.