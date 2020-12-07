Kenya: Zimbabwe's Chinhoi Wins Uganda Open

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi Sunday beat Uganda's Deo Akope by 10 shots to claim the Uganda Open Golf title at the Uganda Golf Club course.

During the final round which was delayed because of heavy rains, Chinhoi fired an impressive five under par 67 for an all rounds total of 15 under par 273. Starting the day with a seven shots lead, Chinhoi, who won the second leg of the Safari Tour at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, made a number of birdies in the final to the title with one of the highest aggregate in recent years.

Ugandan Akope posted three under par 69 for a total of five under par 283 to settle for the second prize. This was Akope's best performance in the Tusker Malt Lager sponsored tournament in recent years. Meanwhile, Kenya's new star, Samuel Njoroge, fired six under par 66, his best round in the week long event to finish third with an all rounds total of three under par 285.

A young brother of Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain John Wangai, Njoroge turned professional a week before the first leg of the Safari Tour series at Limuru Country Club where he finished second. Though he is yet to win any event, he has always been making the top three in every event he has played.

It was a tough outing for defending champion Madalitso Muthiya from Zambia, who could only finish fourth after two under par 70, which could give him a total of two under par 286, which was a shot better than another top Uganda player Philip Kasozi.

Six times winner Dismas Indiza from Kenya finished on level par total of 288 after a 71 in the final round to finish in sixth place.

Njoroge and Indiza were among the 13 Kenyans who made the second round cut out of the team of 30 players who had travelled to Uganda for the tournament.