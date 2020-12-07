Liberia: Bong County Senator Henrique Tokpah's Home Attacked By Armed Robbers

7 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Armed Robbers early Saturday morning stormed the home of Bong County Senator Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa on the Duport Road in Paynesville.

Senator Tokpa told reporters Saturday morning, that the men heavily armed with AK 47, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, entered his residence in a pickup around 3:00 A.M.

He said the men forced their way into the house and put the house boy under gun point asking about his where about.

According to the Senator who is in Bong County, the house boy told the robbers that the Law Maker was in the county for his annual legislative break.

He disclosed that the armed men made away with a television set, and a cell phone belonging to the house boy, promising to come back at a later date.

Dr. Tokpa told news men that he has reported the case to the Liberia National Police and called on Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue to provide security for his home.

He further explained that he has reported the matter to the Leadership of the Liberian Senate.

The Bong County Law Maker described as appalling, the increased wave of armed robberies across the country in recent time, "these things scare investors away from the country, the police need to do something about it", he lamented.

Senator Tokpa wants the police beef up their night patrol as a way of restoring the hope of the public most of whom continue to live in fear as aresult of the increased in criminal activities across the country.

