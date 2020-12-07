Liberia: Eminent Clergyman Launches Book On Leadership

book review

Monrovia — Eminent clergyman, the Right Reverend Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, over the weekend launched a book on leadership, entitled: "Surveying the Leadership Landscape."

Dr. Reeves' book release to the public comes just few days to December 8th Midterm Election, which some of those who have watched Liberia's new democratic growth, have dubbed as a test for democracy ahead of the Presidential and General Elections in 2023. By all indications the December 8th elections, which include a by-election in Districts #2 and #9 in Sinoe and Montserrado Counties, respectively and an eight-proposal Referendum, is yet by far the biggest test of democracy so far under President George Weah, who is critics say lack leadership abilities.

Before he had read excerpts at the launch of his leadership book, Dr. Reeves, who is the head pastor of the Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, narrated that when he returned to Liberia in 2005, just around the General and Presidential Elections, 22 candidates were vying to become president and some people had sought his advice as to whom they should vote for. The eminent clergyman couldn't provide an immediate answer to those who had sought his counsel. However, as he thought about the many who were asking him for direction, he decided to preach series of messages on leadership.

Dr. Reeves told his audience that he got the inspiration to write the book when it became clear that Liberia was having a leadership problem and the title of the book came to him when he was on one of his trips outside the country.

"I wrote the title on a napkin. When I returned to Liberia, I came up with series of sermons on 'Surveying the Leadership Landscape'. My sermons were not to tell people who to vote for, but how to choose a leader who possesses quality of good leadership. And after the elections, I met some of those same people who were asking me, and they told me that after hearing my sermons, it helped them to decide wisely."

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did win the 2005 elections and went on to win another 6-year term in 2011.

"As I write these words, crisis of leadership is facing the world, from Asia to Europe and from North America to Africa. Liberia is in the heat of serious disputed and difficulties, the headlines in our major news outlets worldwide suggest that some leaders in our country and the religious arena are guilty of leadership default. In the political realm, from President Donald Trump of the US to President George Weah of Liberia and regardless of the preferred party, most of these leaders display poor judgment on what it takes to lead. It is my hope that you will learn from this book and these indispensable qualities of leadership. If we have that, the rest of our problems will be solved," he said.

At the book launch, which brought together clergymen and well-wishers in the Providence Baptist Church's Recreation Hiall, Former Foreign Affairs Minister Monie R. Captan read the review and stated, "Rev. Reeves identified seven qualities of leadership: Vision, Character, Charisma, Commitment, Communications, Courage and Competence." He added that Rev. Reeves enriched his book by providing biblical backings and gave examples of characters who possessed leadership qualities, including Abraham, Moses and Joshua.

"Rev. Reeves said these men had one thing in common and that was character. Therefore, God saw character in them as leaders. Rev Reaves spoke of the importance of characters to leadership in contemporary times and called upon the people to choose leaders of character. "Liberia, we need leaders of characters, be it the church, academic institutions, public and private institution and government."

Another eminent Liberian and educator, Sister Mary Lauren Browne, who officially launched the book, said a true leader is a servant, willing to serve his or her people and does not seek to be glorified.

Further giving good characteristics of a leader, Sister Mary, as she is affectionately called, narrated how sometime ago in the third grade class of the school she owns and runs that one of the little boys who were running to be president had asked his parents for money to offer his classmates during recess so that they would vote for him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unbeknownst to she and other administrators, on the day of election, she decided to educate the kids on how to choose whom to vote for.

"We told the kids to vote for someone who has good behavior and pays attention in class. We had the four candidates lined up in front of the class, and asked which of them had those qualities, and many kids said the candidate who offered his classmates was known to always cause noise in class and did not pay attention to the teacher. After the election, you won't believe it, but the candidate who offered his friends was defeated and came the least. It was because the kids were educated before the elections so they chose wisely. So when we read this book, it will help us decide wisely," she said.

Following the launch, Rev. Reeves autographed the copies of his special guests who had paid US$100 for a copy of the book, which is being sold at US$25.

The book is now being sold at the Church on Ashmun Street.