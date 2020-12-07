Namibia: Fashion Week Designers Make a Splash

7 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anne Hambuda

THIS year's line up of designers for the biggest annual fashion showcase Namibia has to offer showed up and showed off with bold and eccentric designs, fresh looks, and a more upbeat glimpse into this new season in Namibian fashion.

It's the fifth iteration of this growing and must-attend event, but for the first time, they had an extra boost in their financing, with the addition of MTC's cash sponsorship and their involvement in the overall creative vision.

Walking for the first time for MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, model Festus Uulenga said he loved having the opportunity to work not only with talented designers, but with the organisational team. "It's great to see how Fashion Week grows every year and I wanted to be a part of that," he said before heading onto the runway in an MN Creations piece for the final slot.

The mood backstage is truly like no other. Naked bodies, clothes flying on and off at lightning speed and everyone communicating in what seems to be a language you will only understand if you are in the throes of fashion. Starting first with the official launch party on Tuesday, then a fashion talk and workshop on Wednesday, then a fashion pitch night in partnership with Launch Namibia for industry enthusiasts and stakeholders the day after, the two main runway days kicked off smoothly on Friday, albeit with some delays, and brought the vision of "five years of fashion" to life spectacularly.

Yesterday, as they did last year, the team closed it off with a private show, to really solidify itself as an exclusive name in an already hard to get into industry. Designers showcasing on the Friday and Saturday who stood out among the others were Nandi Martinz, Sirenga Streetwear, Earth by Abre Creations, Strike by Ally Tobias and Siuna Fashion.

Siuna's asymmetrically inspired dark aquamarine line has cute crop tops, formal wide legged pants, unisex shorts and embellishments for days. We definitely see this particular line influencing a wave of fashion trends in Namibia, especially with how easily these looks can transition from day to night, or from casual to formal, with the right styling.

On the red carpet, fashion lovers and industry heavy-weights made their marks and showed up in some show-stopping looks. The likes of Maria Nepembe, Skrypt, DJ Castro, Adriano Visagie, Cassije Jessica, Zuluboy, Foxxy Ginnah and other celebrities were seen canoodling and striking high fashion poses as everyone came together to celebrate a big night in local entertainment, creativity, art and fashion.

For more looks, follow the team on @mtc_windhoekfashionweek and see what you missed out on.

- Anne Hambuda on LinkedIn, @anne_hambuda on social media. [email protected] for emails.

