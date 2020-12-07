Namibia: 'Forex Trader' Wins Back Seized Goods

ALLEGED pyramid scheme operator Michael Amushelelo has scored a victory in the Windhoek High Court, with two warrants which authorised the police seizure of cars and other items belonging to him declared invalid on Friday.

The effect of the court's order is that the basis on which several luxury vehicles and potential evidence in the form of documentary and computer records were seized from Amushelelo has now fallen away.

Amushelelo boasted on social media over the past weekend that his cars have been returned to him. The vehicles seized by the police included two Mercedes-Benzes, a Range Rover and two BMWs - all with personalised number plates including the word "FOREX".

Amushelelo was not successful in the second part of the legal action which he instituted against madistrate Alweendo Venatius, the prosecutor general, the inspector general of the Namibian Police, the Bank of Namibia, the director of the bank's Financial Intelligence Centre and the commanding officer of the police's Anti-Money Laundering Subdivision, though.

On that part of the case, judge Eileen Rakow dismissed Amushelelo's application for the court to set aside and declare invalid the police's decision to investigate alleged contraventions of the Banking Institutions Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by him.

Amushelelo (29) and his business partner Gregory Cloete (32) are facing charges in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, with the state alleging that they unlawfully conducted a banking business or accepted more than N$17 million from members of the public from February 2015 to June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

A police officer investigating their case, warrant officer Daniel Lilata, has said in an affidavit filed at the High Court that Amushelelo made misrepresentations to the public by promising that money received by him from the public was traded on foreign exchange markets. Lilata also said that in reality Amushelelo used money received from depositors to pay earlier depositors whose investments had matured and were due to be paid back to them. Amushelelo and Cloete denied guilt in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week.

In her judgement, Rakow said she could not conclude that the magistrate applied his mind when he authorised the two search and seizure warrants.

In respect of the second warrant, which authorised a search of an office used by Amushelelo's business in Windhoek, the premises that was to be searched was not mentioned in a sworn statement in which Lilata laid the basis for a request for the warrant to be issued, the judge recounted.

As a result of that, there was no basis on which the magistrate could authorise the search of the specific premises, and he could not have applied his mind to the authorisation of that warrant, Rakow said.

Having noted that magistrates should in general desist from filing affidavits in matters where their decisions are taken on review, Rakow said it was a concern for the court that Venatius at first joined forces with Lilata, who made an affidavit on the magistrate's behalf as well, before an affidavit from Venatius was filed with the court. This, she indicated, created a reasonable suspicion that the magistrate was not impartial or acting independently when he authorised the warrants.

"The court finds that it is in the interests of justice that these warrants cannot stand," Rakow stated.

Amushelelo was represented by Sisa Namandje. James Diedericks represented magistrate Venatius, while Marius Boonzaier represented the other respondents, on instructions from the government attorney.