Ghana: Man Arrested for Possessing Grenade At Oduman

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the police for possessing grenade (explosive) at Oduman, near Amasaman, in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

Suspect, Andrew Sackey, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, and the grenade has since been retrieved and will be taken to the Ghana Armed Forces laboratory for analysis.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on December 4, 2020, when the police received information that someone was in the possession of an object, suspected to be an explosive, they went to Oduman, and arrested Sackey at his hideout.

She said when a search was conducted at the suspect's room, a military uniform and an object suspected to be explosive was retrieved.

DSP said during interrogation, the suspect told the police that he was a soldier, dismissed from the army in 2015, and the grenade was given to him by an accomplice (name withheld).

She appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to be able to prevent crimes in the country.