Ghana: Man Arrested for Possessing Grenade At Oduman

7 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the police for possessing grenade (explosive) at Oduman, near Amasaman, in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

Suspect, Andrew Sackey, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, and the grenade has since been retrieved and will be taken to the Ghana Armed Forces laboratory for analysis.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on December 4, 2020, when the police received information that someone was in the possession of an object, suspected to be an explosive, they went to Oduman, and arrested Sackey at his hideout.

She said when a search was conducted at the suspect's room, a military uniform and an object suspected to be explosive was retrieved.

DSP said during interrogation, the suspect told the police that he was a soldier, dismissed from the army in 2015, and the grenade was given to him by an accomplice (name withheld).

She appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to be able to prevent crimes in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.