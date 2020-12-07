Ghana: 3 Persons Jailed54 Months for Burglary

7 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three persons, who broke into the room of a farmer and stole his belongings, have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment each with hard labour by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

ArmohKwaw, 22, unemployed, also known as(alias) Ogu, and AliduMusawudu , 20, electrician, alias Kinita, stole 32-inch plasma television and Jerry home theater sound system,all valued at GH¢1,300.

A 42-year-old farmer, Kwasi Adu, who bought the stolen items was jailed 12 months in hard labour for dishonestly buying stolen property.

Theconvicts pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and dishonestly receiving.

Police Detective Inspector Joseph KwadwoAgyare, told the court, presided by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, Isaac Kwaw, and the convicts, resided at Old Yakasi in the Aowin Municipality.

On October 23, this year, at about 6:00am, the complainant woke up and noticed thieves had broken into his room through the back window and the stole his belongings.

He said the complainant made announcement at the local information Center at Old Yakasi about the theft, and reported the case to the police at Old Yakasi.

Insp Agyarethe police arrestedMusawudu and during interrogation, he mentioned Kwaw as the accomplice, who masterminded the operation.

He told the court that Kwawwas arrested from his hide out and the stolen items were retrieved from his room.

Kwaw and Musawudutold the court that they sold the items to Adu at Old Yakasi for GH¢500.00, and Adumade part payment of GH¢200.00. - GNA

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

