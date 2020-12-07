Ghana: Satellites Arrive in Benin ... Poised for Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations

The national Under-20 side, Black Satellites, have arrived in the Benin capital of Porto-Novo for the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations which serves as qualification for next year's Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup winners are relishing a return to the world stage after failing to make the grade at the last edition, having last appeared at the New Zealand edition in 2015.

Ghana would have to place among the top two teams at the Benin championships to be able to grab a qualification ticket to the Mauritanian championship where the top four countries will qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia, later next year.

The team departed via an Air Force plane Saturday afternoon with a 27-man squad for the tournament led by Greater Accra Regional FA chairman and member of the Black Satellites management committee, Samuel Aboabire.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, the team have been given a special dispensation to name more than 21 players for the tournament.

Ghana is paired in Group B alongside the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and the Junior Elephants of Cote D'Ivoire.

The Satellites will play their first game on Wednesday, December 9, against the seven-time African champions Nigeria at the Stade de Gaulle in Porto-Novo, before taking on Cote d'Ivoire three days later in the final Group game at the same venue.

The top two countries will eventually qualify for the CAF Under-20 Championship which serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup tournament.

Ghana's squad for the tournament

Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC).

Defenders: Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)

Midfielders: Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)

Attackers: Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC)