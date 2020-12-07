Ghana: Osu Town Xi Wins Mcdan Unity Cup

Tournament favourites Osu Town XI lived up to the pre-tournament prediction to beat Dansoman Town XI 3-2 on penalties to win the 2020 edition of the McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup Football tournament played the McDan La Town Park last Friday.

The 16-town competition which was aimed at preaching peace, harmony and unity among the youth of the participating towns ahead of the general election and afterwards, saw Dansoman take the lead in the first half through tournament goal-king Osei Owusu who surprised Stephen Odai in post for Osu with a flick strike.

Osu came back in the second stanza a more purposeful side than they were in the first half and rightly got a well-deserved equaliser through the head of Samuel Kwatey in the 52nd minute.

Both teams had little to prove in front of goal as they squandered numerous opportunities that came their way until FIFA Referee Daniel Laryea brought proceedings to an end.

Charles Manu, Richard Kwateng and Mohammed Abu missed their spot kicks for Dansoman, while Kwatey drove home the final kick to crown the evening for Osu. For their reward, Osu went home with a $2,000 cash, trophy and medals while Dansoman took home $1,000 plus medals.

Earlier on Thursday, Nungua Town XI took the third place beating neighbours Teshie Town XI 2-1 to walk home with the $ 500 prize money at stake.

The Dansoman side swept the individual awards with Musa Zakari winning the best goalkeeper trophy and cash prize of $150; same for the goal-king winner Osei Owusu who scored five goals at the tournament.

Samuel Amoah took home the best player, receiving $200 and a trophy with the overall fair play team award going to Dome Kwabenya who also received $200 as their reward.

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, charged Ghanaian youth to avoid politicians who would attempt to use them as instrument of violence in today's general elections.