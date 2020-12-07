Ghana: Police Grab 2 Armed Robbers At Dome

Two suspected armed robbers, who allegedly attacked and robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle at Taifa, in Accra, have been arrested by the police.

Kofi Lejeba and Samuel Idan, the suspects, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said a pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition, has been retrieved from the suspects.

She said on December 1, 2020, at about 9:25 am, a driver (name withheld) in charge of a Daewoo Matis taxi cab with registration number GX 2329-17, reported to the police that on same day at about 2:30am, three men robbed him of his taxi cab at knife point, behind a Shell filling station, at Taifa Junction, Accra.

DSP Tenge said two of the robbers hired the services of the driver from Tema Community 18 at about 1:00am to Achimota, where the third suspect joined them to Taifa Junction.

She said at Taifa the three robbers removed the ignition key to the car and robbed the driver at knife point.

The Police PRO said on December 3, 2020, at about 4:45am, Lekeba and Idan were arrested at Dome on board the robbed taxi cab, after they collided head on with passenger vehicle.

She said Lekeba, who was driving the stolen car, was stuck behind the wheels, and in the cause of rescuing him, a Bruni MOD B4 pistol loaded with three ammunitions, was found in his trousers.

DSP Tenge said the taxi driver has identified the suspects, as those who robbed him of his car.