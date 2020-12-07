Ghana: Oly, Dwarfs Game Off

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed indefinitely the Match Day Four fixture between Accra Great Olympics and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs originally slated for the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

This was due to the rescheduling of the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou at the same venue.

A new date would be communicated in due course, a GFA statement has said.

Meanwhile, King Faisal FC on Friday won their first Premier League game in the ongoing season by beating Inter Allies 1-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw park in Techiman.

Samuel Kusi scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute mark to give King Faisal all vital points.