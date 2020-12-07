Zimbabwe: Just in - President Bids Farewell to Pakama Mbete

President Mnangagwa bade farewell to the outgoing South African ambassador Pakama Mbete at State House this morning.
The South African Ambassador's tour of duty is coming to end after serving in Zimbabwe for four and a half years.
President Mnangagwa bade farewell to the outgoing South African ambassador Pakama Mbete at State House this morning.
The South African Ambassador's tour of duty is coming to end after serving in Zimbabwe for four and a half years.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.