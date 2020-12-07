Malawi: Bushiri Extradition Request Served On Malawi Authorities

The Justice and Correctional Services Ministry has kick-started the process to extradite fugitives Shepard and Mary Bushiri who escaped the country while facing criminal charges.

"Given our sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and political relationship, and our common citizenship of the SADC Community, we are convinced that the Republic of Malawi will honour the letter and spirit of every provision of their international and regional obligations" Minister Lamola said.

The Justice Department confirmed on Friday the extradition request for the Bushiris was served to Malawian authorities in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement Between the Government of Malawi and Republic of South Africa entered in terms of the Republic of South Africa Extradition Act No 67 of 1962 as amended.

In November, the Bushiris were released on R200 000 bail each for charges relating to theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme.

Bail conditions included them not travelling beyond Gauteng and the North West. They were also expected to report to a police station twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The law provides for an extradition request to be submitted within 30 days, however, this extradition request was brought within a period of two weeks.

The submission follows a request for a provisional arrest which was sent through the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in terms Article 10 of the SADC Protocol.

"We note that this has been appealed by the fugitives. We are closely monitoring appeal processes by the Malawian authorities," said the Minister.