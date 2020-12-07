Zimbabwe: City Council Director Facing Fraud Charges Resigns

7 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

FORMER Harare City housing and the acting human resources director Mathew Marara, facing corruption allegations over the illegal creation and sale of 150 stands in Kuwadzana, prejudicing the city council of at least US$1,1 million, has formally resigned from municipal service.

Marara was granted $10 000 bail by the High Court after being accused of involvement in the illegal sale of the stands and irregular approval of plans and production of fraudulent layout plans.

Contacted for comment last week, Marara confirmed his resignation.

"Yes, it is true that l resigned last week," he said. "I want to pursue my private business and further my academic studies."

Marara in July appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts facing a charge of fraud with an alternative charge of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

The State led by Mr George Manokore, Ms Sheillah Mupindu and Ms Netsai Mushayabasa alleged that in 2017 and 2018 Marara teamed up with other city workers, who have also been arrested and appeared in court, and connived to defraud the city council.

They reportedly identified open spaces in Kuwadzana 3,4,5 and 6 and without application for change of land use, then created fraudulent lay-out plans.

These plans were presented as if they had been approved by council and were used to facilitate water connections and account creation in the municipal financial system.

