South Africa: Acclaimed Funda College On the Brink As Funding All but Dries Up

Funda Community College, which has produced artists like painter Mbongeni Buthelezi, is at the risk of closure after years of struggling to get funding. The I am Funda art auction has been started to raise funds for the centre.

Founded in 1984, Funda Community College -- which has produced award-winning fine artists -- has been struggling financially. Now an art auction appears to be the institution's last hope of keeping its doors open.

It has produced the likes of Mbongeni Buthelezi and the late Nhlanhla Xaba, who won the Standard Bank Young Artist award in 1998.

"At a time when black communities faced a dearth of opportunities within the arts sector, Funda provided practical solutions, such as the Bonono Fine Art Course, which offered education in disciplines such as drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and history of art," wrote Phumzile Twala, an independent curator.

Initially, Funda Community College, which is in Diepkloof, got funding from technology firm IBM, while the Urban Foundation donated the land the arts college is on.

But for years the Funda Community College has struggled with funding.

"Donations from the private sector have run dry, now [Funda] is only left with limited financial support from [the] National...