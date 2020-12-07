South Africa: High Stakes At 11th Hour of 9 December Municipal By-Elections

analysis

There will be 24 by-elections on Wednesday, 9 December. There might not be 107 seats at play as there was on Super Wednesday in November, but at least one by-election is being held in all nine provinces. This fourth preview looks at the by-elections taking place in the Western Cape where a quarter of all the by-elections are occurring.

Oudtshoorn

Politics in Oudtshoorn can be unpredictable, with more twists and turns than the Meiringspoort mountain pass leading to the town of De Rust in this municipality. This Garden Route District Municipality is known for its outsized political personalities, infighting and local flavour. Power has shifted between the ANC and the DA over the last few years, with smaller parties often acting as the kingmakers.

In 2016, the DA won an outright majority in the town, winning 14 out of the 25 seats on the council. They were not beholden to small parties. However, the relationship between the party and its number one citizen in Oudtshoorn, Mayor Colan Sylvester soured, with Sylvester eventually resigning.

Chris Mcpherson was elected as his replacement. Three councillors who were purported to be aligned to the former mayor subsequently resigned from the DA. This...