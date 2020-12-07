South Africa: SA Records 4,116 Covid-19 Cases, 139 Deaths

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to grip South Africa as 4 116 more people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, pushing the cumulative total cases to 814 565.

The Western Cape has the highest number of active cases at 15 468, followed by the Eastern Cape 9 716, KwaZulu-Natal 9 085 and Free State 5 626.

Gauteng has 3 638, Northern Cape 2 304, North West 763, Mpumalanga 545 and Limpopo 434.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics show there were 139 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, which brings the tally to 22 206.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of deaths at 124, followed by the Western Cape with 14, while Gauteng only reported one.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

The information is based on the 5 592 663 tests of which 26 735 were performed since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 65 870 030 global confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 523 583 deaths.