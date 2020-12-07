Zimbabwe: Residents Forced to Foot As Zupco Withdraws Services Citing Poor Roads

7 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

PUBLIC transporter, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has withdrawn its services in some suburbs in Bulawayo citing poor roads.

The current rains, economic challenges and poor management have combined to reduce the country's roads into what is often referred to as death traps.

Bulawayo's Ward 28 councilor, Kidwell Mujuru recently told councillors during a full council meeting that ZUPCO had withdrawn services in some areas in Cowdray Park suburb.

"Residents were now walking more than 2km to get public transport. He (Mujuru) was also concerned about the main road leading to the Cowdray Park revenue office which was now a security risk," reads part of the council minutes.

Emakhandeni councillor Pilate Moyo also concurred with Mujuru.

"ZUPCO had also withdrawn services in Emakhandeni especially in areas connected by Masiyephambili Drive as the road was in a very bad state," councillor Moyo told the meeting.

During the meeting Mayor Solomon Mguni implored the government to urgently rehabilitate Masiyephambili Drive.

The mayor stressed that the road is important to the city as it connects Bulawayo to the resort town of Victoria Falls, neighbouring Zambia.

Bulawayo requires approximately US$700 million to restore its road network.

The city has a total road network of 2 389km with about 70% of the network in poor condition and requiring urgent rehabilitation works.

