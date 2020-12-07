Somalia: President Farmaajo Holds Telephone Talk With Qatari Amir

Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo) held a telephone conversation with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday evening.

The two leaders discussed issues including Somalia-Qatar relations, the latest developments and Qatar's projects in the country.

Amir Sheikh Tamim pledged his government's commitment to strengthening its support for the Somali government and its good relations with Mogadishu.

For his part, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo thanked the Emir of Qatar for his government's continued support to Somalia.

Relations between the two governments have been stable since 2017 when the Somali president took office.

However, the talks come as Somalia prepares for parliamentary and parliamentary elections.