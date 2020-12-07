Somalia: Puntland State President Call On the Govt to Withdraw Troops From Gedo Region

7 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni addressed the Somalia Partnership Forum, participating via virtual on Monday.

Said Deni's speech touched on many issues, the most important of which was the election.

Said Deni called on the federal government to withdraw its troops from Gedo region, so that Jubbaland the country holds election.

He also addressed the concerns of the Electoral Commissions and called for the Somaliland Electoral Commission to be inclusive and consultative with stakeholder members from Somaliland.

He suggested that the review of the constitution be postponed after the elections to provide sufficient time for analysis.

He also expressed concern about the issue of oil, in particular, urged not to rush to legally binding.

Puntland speech was highly anticipated and he called for an emergency meeting to resolve election concerns.

The conference came as the Horn of Africa nation on December 1 missed a deadline to hold its parliamentary elections as agreed by the government and six regional states in September.

The country's elections team has not yet settled on the new date of the indirect elections as the opposition has rejected the composition of the electoral commission and its capacity to hold a free, fair and credible vote and is demanding an overhaul of the team.

The forthcoming 2020/2021 poll is considered critical for the sake of entrenching the federal system of governance, which is required to appease communities and regions claiming systematic exclusion and marginalization for decades.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

