Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 2 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 2 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,770.

This is according to the 213 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The report by the country's Ministry of Health indicated the registration of no new COVID-19 related death.

At least 2 COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged. The country currently has no people in quarantine, 28 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 80 new cases, which bring its total number of cases to 16, 477. It registered 15, 776 recoveries, 338 deaths and 362 under treatment.

