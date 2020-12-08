Namibia: Nujoma in Hospital With Coronavirus

Namibian
Namibia's Founding President Sam Nujoma
7 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

JUST IN: Founding president Sam Nujoma has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, president Hage Geingob has announced on his official Facebook page.

Nujoma was hospitalised yesterday and is receiving treatment.

"I hereby wish to inform the Namibian people that H.E. Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, the founding president of the Republic of Namibia, was admitted to hospital on 6 December 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19. The founding president is receiving treatment in hospital, is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement," he said.

He added: "I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment. I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the founding president."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi-Kabila Coalition Ends

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.