Kenya: Covid-19 Infections and Deaths Down in Kenya After Weeks of Worrying Surge

7 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya has recorded a sharp decline in COVID-19 deaths and infections in recent days after weeks of a worrying surge.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said 199 new infections were confirmed from 2,416 samples tested on Sunday raising cases in the country to 88,579.

Deaths also rose to 1,531 after five patients succumbed to the virus.

The country had recorded a sharp increase in infections since October, in what Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe described as a second wave.

For three consecutive weeks in November, more than 1,000 cases were recorded daily, with over 20 deaths.

But since the beginning of December, cases have slowed down.

The new cases recorded Monday were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (77) Mombasa (21) Busia (20) Uasin Gishu (19) Meru (11) Kiambu (9) West Pokot (7) Kilifi (7) Turkana (5) Laikipia (4) Narok (4) Kajiado (4) Muranga (3) Kakamega (2) Nakuru (1) Embu (1) Kisumu (1) Machakos (1) Siaya (1) and Kwale (1).

At the same time, 485 patients recovered from the disease including 416 from the home based care program increasing total recoveries to 69,414.

According to the Ministry of Health records, 1,171 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country by Monday, with 8,127 on home-based care and isolation.

43 patients were at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 42 on supplemental oxygen.

