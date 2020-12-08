Africa's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Close to 2.25 Million, Africa CDC Says

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,248,269 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 53,543.

A total of 1,916,227 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most Covid-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most Covid-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most Covid-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.