Kenya: Hussein Mohammed Denies K24 Move Rumour

Former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohamed has refuted claims that he had joined Mediamax-owned K24 tv.

A poster suggesting that Hussein was joining K24 made rounds on social media on Sunday hours after Punchline show host Anne Kiguta announced her resignation.

In a tweet, the popular journalist said the posters that were making rounds on social media should be treated as fake news.

The poster had the image of Hussein Mohamed and was written 'Coming Soon' with a logo of K24 tv on it to suggest he was joining the Mediamax outfit.

Mohammed asured his fans that he would personally make the announcement if he was making a comeback to tv or any next move in his career.

"Please treat this as fake. You'll hear it from me soon enough whether or not I'll be coming back to TV or any other platform. Mafans ninawapenda wo... wote!" he wrote on Twitter.

Please treat this as fake. You'll hear it from me soon enough whether or not I'll be coming back to TV or any other platform. Mafans ninawapenda wo... wote! pic.twitter.com/xN9zYEK9r0

- Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) December 6, 2020

In October this year, he started offering consultancy services and is part of a project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The information was disclosed by former KTN News anchor reporter Yussuf Ibrahim, who is also part of project dubbed Resilience Learning Activity (RLA).

"We have a partnership but it is not on paper. It happened we got this project as individual personalities, but he has his own firm and I have my own company," Yussuf told a local publication.

Since leaving Citizen TV about a year ago, Mohammed has stayed true to his passion for journalism as he continued updating news on his social media pages.