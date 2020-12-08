Kenya: Gospel Singer Emmy Kosgei Offers Special Gift to Parents on Their Special Day

Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei has surprised her parents with a brand-new car after they were awarded honorary doctorate degrees to acknowledge their work in Church ministry and community service.

Kosgei presented the vehicle to her mother during a private ceremony organised by the family to celebrate achievements of Bishop Jackson Kosgei and wife Rosa Kosgei in a span of 40 years.

"Celebrating dearest dad and mum on receiving an honorary doctorate! A very well deserved award!👩‍🎓👨‍🎓🔥🔥🔥🎊🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉40 years of #kingdomservice #communityservice #congratulations," wrote Emmy Kosgei.

"A great gift for a great selfless mother 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎊❣❣❣celebrating the rare #blackrose the heartthrob of our father #DrJackson KosgeiBspEmerituson her honorary degree award ... love you mum! #DrRosaKoskei," she added.

Bishop Jackson Kosgei from the Worldwide Gospel Church is one of the most popular clerics in the country and started his ministering works at an early age after contracting polio which left him with a disability.

After years of languishing in self-pity Bishop Kosgei decided to take charge of his life and change the course of his destiny.

