Kenya Reports 199 New Covid-19 Cases as Deaths Hit 1,531

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased by 199 to 88,579 on Monday after the testing of 2,416 samples in the past 24 hours.

In the daily update on the country's status, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 177 of the new patients were Kenyans and 22 foreigners, 123 male and 76 male, the youngest aged three and the oldest 90.

CS Kagwe further announced that five more patients had succumbed to the coronavirus disease, raising the death toll in Kenya to 1,531.

Nairobi County recorded 77 new cases, Mombasa 21, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Meru 11, Kiambu nine, West Pokot and Kilifi seven each and Turkana five.

Laikipia, Narok and Kajiado each had four new infections, Murang'a three, Kakamega two, and Nakuru, Kisumu, Embu, Machakos, Siaya and Kwale one each.

Kenya, which reported its first case of the disease on March 13, had tested 934,215 by December 7.

In terms of recoveries, the Health ministry said another 485 people had tested negative, 416 of them having been treated at home and 89 in hospital, raising the total to 69,414.

The number of patients in intensive care units declined by three to 83 in 24 hours, with 42 of them on supplemental oxygen, 40 on ventilator support and one under observation.

Seventy other patients were also on supplemental oxygen but in general wards (62) and high dependency units (HDU).

As of Monday, 1,171 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,531 were under home-based isolation and care.